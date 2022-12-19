Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor likely done for season

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will likely miss the remainder of the season with a high ankle sprain, ESPN reported Monday.

The 2021 league rushing champion was injured on the third play from scrimmage in Saturday’s game at Minnesota. He took a hit on the sideline after a 13-yard reception and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Taylor dealt with soreness for much of the season, originally injuring his right ankle Week 4 and missed the next two games.

After rushing for a league-leading 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, Taylor has rushed for 861 yards with four scores in 11 starts this season. He also has 28 catches for 143 yards.

Deon Jackson and Zack Moss shared the backfield duties after Taylor departed Saturday’s wild 39-36 overtime loss against the Vikings.

The Colts (4-9-1) have three games remaining, starting with next Monday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6).

–Field Level Media