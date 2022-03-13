Report: Colts interested in QB Gardner Minshew

17. Eagles (21): Though QB2 Gardner Minshew dressed and performed like Maverick Mitchell from “Top Gun” on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni was quick to signal Monday that QB1 Jalen Hurts has not been resigned to Goose’s fate.Syndication The Record

Gardner Minshew is one name to keep an eye on as the Indianapolis Colts seek a replacement for quarterback Carson Wentz, CBS Sports reported Sunday.

Minshew is one possibility if the Colts are unable to land Kirk Cousins “or another proven starter,” per the report.

That would mean making another QB trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Minshew spent 2021 as the backup to Jalen Hurts. Minshew, 25, has one year left on the four-year rookie deal he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and is set to earn $2.54 million in 2022.

In March 2021, the Colts traded a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder to the Eagles to acquire Wentz. Indianapolis dealt Wentz to the Washington Commanders last week after just one season.

Minshew is 8-14 as an NFL starter. In 27 games (22 starts) with the Jaguars (2019-20) and Eagles, he has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 5,969 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

–Field Level Media