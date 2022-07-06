Report: Colin Kaepernick investing in BIG3 league

Credit: RICK WOOD/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTNEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colin Kaepernick is investing in the BIG3 basketball league, according to a report by The Athletic on Wednesday evening.

The report noted that the 3-on-3 league nearing a possible shut down and that Kaepernick’s investment “saved the league.”

BIG3 was co-founded by hip-hop icon Ice Cube and began operations in 2017. The league currently has 12 teams and features former NBA players such as Rashard Lewis, Mario Chalmers, Jason Richardson, Nick Young, Cuttino Mobley and Joe Johnson.

Kaepernick, a former standout quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, famously took a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racism and police brutality during the 2016 NFL season. He has been unable to make a return to the league since.

