FC Cincinnati and All-Star forward Brandon Vazquez reportedly have agreed to a long-term contract extension.

MLSsoccer.com said the deal runs through 2025 with a club option for 2026. His previous deal included only a club option for 2023.

Vazquez, 23, is tied for third in the league with 15 goals this season. He also has four assists in 25 matches.

The California native has 24 goals and 11 assists in 107 games (45 starts) with Atlanta United (2017-19) and FCC.

