Report: Chiefs add incentives to WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract

The Kansas City Chiefs offered wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster a chance to make more money in 2022.

The Chiefs signed him to a one-year, $3.76 million free-agent deal in March, but Friday the Chiefs amended the deal to increase his per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, ESPN reported.

If he plays in all 17 games, he’ll earn an additional $510,000.

Smith-Schuster spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers. He sustained a shoulder injury in Pittsburgh’s 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos last Oct. 10 and was limited to just five games in 2021 after undergoing surgery.

He had 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns last season, which he played on a one-year, $8 million contract. He also ran for a touchdown.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2018, Smith-Schuster has 323 catches for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 career games. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

