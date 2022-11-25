Celtic FC acquiring CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal have reached a verbal agreement to send defender Alistair Johnston to Scotland’s Celtic FC on a permanent deal, Sportsnet reported Friday.

The 24-year-old Canadian set career highs across the board with four goals and five assists in 33 games (30 starts) in his first season with Montreal in 2022.

Johnston has recorded five goals and seven assists in 77 career MLS matches (69 starts) with Nashville SC (2020-21) and Montreal.

Johnston is currently competing with the Canadian national team at the World Cup in Qatar. After opening with a 1-0 loss to Belgium, Canada plays Croatia on Sunday in Group F action.

–Field Level Media