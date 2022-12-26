Report: Cardinals S Budda Baker done for season with fractured shoulder

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker fractured his shoulder during Sunday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is done for the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

Baker, 26, did not exit the loss to the Bucs, playing every defensive snap.

Baker finishes the season with 111 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions in 15 starts. He was named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Baker has seven interceptions, 7.5 sacks and 34 passes defensed in 93 career games (83 starts) for the Cardinals, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Arizona (4-11) has two games remaining this season.

–Field Level Media