St. Louis Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina on restricted list

The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday in order for the veteran catcher to return to his native Puerto Rico for “business reasons,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Per the report, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak expects Molina to return Monday for the start of a five-game road series against the Chicago Cubs.

There were no other specifics given for Molina’s departure, with the report indicating that he does own a basketball team in Puerto Rico that could clinch a championship Saturday. It was not known if the basketball team was the reason he left the Cardinals’ three-game series at Arizona.

Molina, 40, recorded his first three-hit performance of the season during St. Louis’ 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night. He moved into fifth place in hits by a primary catcher with 2,152, passing Yogi Berra (2.150).

Molina is batting .222 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 52 games with the Cardinals this season. The 10-time All-Star is a career .278 hitter with 173 home runs and 1,010 RBIs over 2,199 games for the Cardinals.

