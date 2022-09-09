Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden agrees to one-year extension

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and pass rusher Markus Golden agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $6.5 million, ESPN reported Friday.

Golden, 31, recorded 11 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and 48 tackles in 16 games (five starts) with the Cardinals last season.

The outside linebacker signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cardinals in March 2021. The extension keeps him in Arizona through at least the 2023 season.

Golden began his career with the Cardinals as a 2015 second-round draft pick. He signed with the New York Giants before the 2019 season, and the Giants traded him back to Arizona on Oct. 23, 2020 for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

He has 275 tackles, 44.5 sacks, 110 quarterback hits, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 94 games (54 starts) with the Cardinals (2015-18, 2020-21) and New York Giants (2019-20).

The Cardinals open the 2022 season on Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

–Field Level Media