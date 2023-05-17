Report: Caleb Love rejected by Michigan admissions, decommits

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Love decommitted from Michigan on Wednesday after being rejected by the school’s admissions office, CBS Sports reported.

Love did not have the required credits to get into Michigan, according to CBS Sports, which also reported that returning to North Carolina is not an option.

Love is back in the transfer portal after committing to Michigan from UNC early last month.

Love averaged 14.6 points with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 101 games (96 starts) over three seasons at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Love led the Tar Heels through the 2022 NCAA Tournament with standout games against UCLA (30 points, six 3-pointers) in the regional semifinals and Duke (28 points) in the Final Four. He scored 13 points in a 72-69 championship-game defeat to Kansas.

Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists this past season for North Carolina, but the team was just 20-13 overall and 11-9 in the ACC after starting the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

–Field Level Media