Report: C Dwight Howard, 37, to meet with Warriors

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, The Athletic reported.

The 37-year-old free agent center did not play in the NBA last season, competing professionally in Taiwan instead.

The Warriors reportedly have been exploring the addition of a veteran big man for the 2023-24 campaign.

Howard is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who led the league in rebounding five times and blocks two times earlier in his 18-year career. He won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20.

Howard has career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 1,242 games (1,078 starts) with the Orlando Magic (2004-12), Lakers (2012-13, 2019-20 and 2021-22), Houston Rockets (2013-16), Atlanta Hawks (2016-17), Charlotte Hornets (2017-18), Washington Wizards (2018-19) and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-21).

He ranks 11th all-time in rebounds (14,627) and 15th in blocked shots (2,228).

–Field Level Media