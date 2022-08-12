fbpx
August 12, 2022

Chicago Bulls rookie Justin Lewis suffers knee injury

Mar 16, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis speaks to the media during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls rookie Justin Lewis sustained a serious knee injury in a recent workout, NBC Sports Chicago reported.

There is concern the 20-year-old forward could have a torn ACL and he will undergo further testing, per the report.

Undrafted out of Marquette, Lewis agreed to a deal with the Bulls on June 23 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League.

As a 6-foot-7 sophomore, Lewis made the All-Big East first team in 2021-22 and was named the league’s Most Improved Player after averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 32 starts for the Golden Eagles.

–Field Level Media

