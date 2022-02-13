Report: Bulls guard Zach LaVine to visit knee specialist

Feb 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will see a specialist in Los Angeles this week due to lingering discomfort in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday.

LaVine, named to the All-Star team for the second straight year, still plans to participate in the Feb. 18-20 All-Star Weekend events in Cleveland, per the report.

He originally injured his knee during the first quarter of a 138-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14. The Bulls said that an MRI revealed no significant structural damage and LaVine returned to the lineup on Jan. 24 after missing five games.

LaVine did not play in Saturday’s 106-101 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the third game he has missed this month.

LaVine, 26, is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 47 starts this season.

He is averaging 19.6 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists in 458 career games (371 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bulls. He was selected by the Timberwolves with the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

