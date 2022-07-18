Buccaneers unhappy with Leonard Fournette’s weight

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly unhappy with running back Leonard Fournette’s significant offseason weight gain.

Fournette is more than 30 pounds heavier than his listed weight of 228 pounds, according to a Tampa Bay Times podcast.

“The last time we saw Leonard Fournette he was about a donut shy of 260,” longtime Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud said on the podcast.

Fournette, 27, did not participate in voluntary organized team activities and appeared out of shape last month at mandatory minicamp. Training camp opens next week.

“Coaches were not happy — and that’s an understatement — when he didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260,” Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

In March after taking a free agent visit to the New England Patriots, Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $12 million guaranteed.

Fournette ran for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores in 14 games (13 starts) last season.

–Field Level Media