Report: Bucs running back Leonard Fournette signing 3-year, $21M deal

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Fournette, who visited with the New England Patriots on Monday, will receive $11 million guaranteed and could earn up to $24 million with incentives, per the report.

Fournette, 27, gained 1,266 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in 14 games (13 starts) last season.

He has rushed for 3,810 yards and 31 touchdowns and caught 239 passes for 1,696 yards and four scores in 63 NFL games (52 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19) and Buccaneers.

In the postseason, “Playoff Lenny” has 593 rushing yards, 248 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. He had 135 yards from scrimmage and a TD in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

–Field Level Media