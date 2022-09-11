Tampa Bay Bucs don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to unretire

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers think retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is done with football, ESPN reported Sunday.

Unlike longtime teammate Tom Brady, who is back for a 23rd season after a brief retirement, Gronkowski is not expected to return — not even for a late playoff push.

“The Buccaneers believe that Gronkowski has moved on with his life,” read the ESPN report.

Gronkowski, 33, announced his retirement in June after an 11-year NFL career that included four Super Bowl wins and five Pro Bowl selections.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with Brady and the New England Patriots (2010-18) before spending two seasons with the Buccaneers (2020-21). He sat out the 2019 season during his first retirement.

In 143 games (128 starts), Gronkowski had 621 receptions for 9,286 yards. He has the third-most touchdowns scored by a tight end in NFL history with 92.

–Field Level Media