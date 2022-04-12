Report: Buccaneers re-signing defensive end Pat O’Connor

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing defensive end Pat O’Connor to a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The 28-year-old veteran has appeared in 40 NFL games over four seasons (2017, 2019-21) with the Bucs, mostly on special teams.

O’Connor has 14 tackles, four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks while playing 146 snaps on defense and 843 snaps on special teams.

He missed the last three regular season games and the playoffs last season after landing on injured reserve on Dec. 21 with a knee injury.

–Field Level Media