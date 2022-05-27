Browns, tight end David Njoku agree on 4-year extension

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and franchise-tagged tight end David Njoku have agreed on a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension, NFL Network reported Friday.

Under the agreement, Njoku will receive $28 million in guaranteed money at signing, per the report. With an annual average value of nearly $14.2 million, he’ll be among the top five in pay for the position.

Njoku, 25, would have earned around $10.9 million in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Njoku caught 36 passes for 475 yards with a team-high four receiving touchdowns in 16 games (11 starts) last season. He has 15 career TDs in 65 games (36 starts) for the Browns since being taken No. 29 overall in the 2017 draft.

The Browns released tight end Austin Hooper earlier this offseason. Hooper later signed with the Tennessee Titans.

–Field Level Media