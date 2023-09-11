Report: Broncos S Caden Sterns (knee) out for season

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns will miss the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon, NFL Network reported Monday.

Sterns left Sunday’s season-opening 17-16 loss to the visiting Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter with an injury to his left knee.

The backup to starting strong safety Kareem Jackson, Sterns played two snaps on defense and three more on special teams before the injury.

A fifth-round pick by Denver in 2021, Sterns has recorded 49 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks in 21 career games (five starts).

–Field Level Media