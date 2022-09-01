Boston Breach signing EU Challengers star Beans

Credit: Boston Breach | Twitter

The Boston Breach plan to sign Ben “Beans” McMellon of Great Britain to their roster for the 2023 season, Dexerto reported Thursday.

Beans starred for the Toronto Ultra Academy EU squad on the Challengers circuit last season. The team placed first at multiple A-Tier events last season, finished third at the Call of Duty Challengers Boston Open and wound up in fifth/sixth at the S-Tier Challengers Finals last month.

Toronto Ultra Academy EU also competed at the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic, and though they did not win a match and were eliminated in the group stage, it provided Beans a platform to compete at the next level.

Beans would join Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Reece “Vivid” Drost and Dylan “Nero” Koch with the Breach. They are also expected to sign Joseph “Owakening” Conley.

–Field Level Media