St. Lous Blues nearing extension with Jordan Kyrou

The St. Louis Blues are finalizing a long-term contract extension with Jordan Kyrou, Sportsnet reported Tuesday.

The report said the deal is similar to the eight-year, $65 million agreement the team reached with fellow center Robert Thomas in July.

Kyrou, 24, is due to earn $3.2 million in 2022-23 in the second season of a two-year deal he signed in August 2021.

Kyrou set career highs across the board last season with 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 74 games.

He has 122 points (46 goals, 76 assists) in 173 NHL games since the Blues drafted him in the second round in 2016.

