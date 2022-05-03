Blue Jays releasing veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are granting outfielder Dexter Fowler’s request to be released, Sportsnet reported Tuesday.

The Blue Jays signed the 36-year-old veteran to a minor league deal on March 31 and he appeared in three games at Triple-A Buffalo, batting .417 (5 for 12) with three RBIs.

He has not played in the majors since tearing his left ACL in a game with the Los Angeles Angels on April 9, 2021.

In 14 MLB seasons, Fowler has appeared in 1,460 games, collecting 1,306 hits — 127 of them homers — and 517 RBIs. A lifetime .259 hitter, he was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2016, winning the World Series in the second of his two seasons in Chicago.

Fowler also has played for the Colorado Rockies (2008-13), Houston Astros (2014) and St. Louis Cardinals (2017-20).

