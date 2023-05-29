Report: Bills signing OL Brandon Shell

Credit: BILL INGRAM / THE PALM BEACH PSOT / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffalo Bills are finalizing a contract with offensive tackle Brandon Shell, ESPN reported Monday.

The Bills continue to bolster their O-line depth, already signing OL Connor McGovern, David Edwards and Kevin Jarvis this offseason. They selected two linemen in the NFL draft, in the second and seventh rounds.

Shell, 31, played one season in Miami, starting 11 of 13 games in 2022. He’s played in 83 games (72 starts) for the New York Jets (2016-19), Seattle Seahawks (202-21) and Dolphins.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2016.

–Field Level Media