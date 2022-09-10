Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer agree to reworked deal

Credit: Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffalo Bills and All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer have agreed to rework Poyer’s 2022 contract, and he could earn up to $2 million in incentives, ESPN reported Saturday.

The incentives are tied to statistics such as playing time, on-field production and team accomplishments, such as wins.

Poyer is playing in the final season of a two-year, $19.5 million contract he signed in March 2020. He is due to become a free agent when the new league year begins in 2023, but he has said he wants to stay in Buffalo.

“I want to be here,” Poyer said during training camp in July, per Sports Illustrated. “That’s how I feel — I want to be here.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Saturday that the two sides are talking.

“Jordan appreciates this good-will gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension,” Rosenhaus said.

Poyer, 31, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles out of Oregon State in 2013. He played in three games with the Eagles, where he was waived and then signed by the Browns. He played in Cleveland through the 2016 season and signed with the Bills in 2017.

Last season, he was named a first-team All-Pro when he played in 16 games, making five interceptions, 93 tackles and a career-high three sacks. He appeared on 95 percent of defensive plays.

In the Bills’ 31-10 season-opening victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Poyer had an interception, a pass defensed and two tackles.

In 80 games (all starts) with the Bills, Poyer has 521 tackles, 10 sacks, 19 interceptions, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

