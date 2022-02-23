Report: Bills, cornerback Siran Neal agree to 3-year deal

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal (33) walks to the field prior to the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills and cornerback Siran Neal agreed to terms on a three-year deal, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The deal is worth a maximum of $10.9 million, per the report.

Neal is a standout on special teams for the Bills, playing more than 60 percent of special-teams snaps in three of his four seasons in the league.

The Bills selected Neal in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft from Jacksonville State. He would have become a free agent in March.

The 27-year-old had 23 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 games in 2021. He has missed just one regular-season game in his career.

–Field Level Media