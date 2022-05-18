fbpx
Published May 18, 2022

Report: Bengals reach deal with 1st-round pick Daxton Hill

April 29, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Daxton Hill (23) smiles during an introductory press conference after the team selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract with first-round draft pick Daxton Hill, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

Hill, a safety out of Michigan, was selected by the Bengals with the 31st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection, Hill recorded 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 14 games last season.

Hill collected 151 tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 33 career games with the Wolverines.

–Field Level Media

