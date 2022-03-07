Report: Ben Simmons to sit on Nets bench at Philadelphia

Feb 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) talks to forward Blake Griffin (2) on the bench during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons will return to the site where he toiled for 275 career NBA games, only he’ll be a spectator on the opposing bench.

The Athletic reported Monday that Simmons will travel with his new team, the Brooklyn Nets, but not play Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It would mark Simmons’ first appearance at Wells Fargo Center since June 2021 when he and his then-Sixers teammates lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Atlanta Hawks. It all unraveled from there for the three-time All-Star.

The Nets acquired Simmons and others at the Feb. 10 deadline, sending James Harden to the Sixers. Simmons has yet to make his debut with the Nets. The Nets and Simmons are reportedly targeting March 15 at Orlando as a potential return to the court.

Simmons was a three-time All-Star in four seasons with Philadelphia. He averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

–Field Level Media