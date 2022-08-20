Houston Astros bringing up infielder/outfielder David Hensley

Credit: Annie Rice/Caller-Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Houston Astros are calling up utility player David Hensley, the Houston Chronicle reported Saturday.

He is batting .298 with 10 homers, 30 doubles, 57 RBIs and 20 steals in 104 games at Triple-A Sugar Land.

Hensley has played defensively at first, second and third bases, shortstop and left field for the Space Cowboys.

The 26-year-old was drafted in the 26th round in 2018 and has yet to make his major league debut.

The Astros are short-handed in the infield with Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day injured list and Mauricio Dubon day-to-day with a left elbow contusion.

Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game at Atlanta due to shortness of breath exacerbated by the Braves’ in-game fireworks.

–Field Level Media