Report: Astralis completes dev1ce’s return

Credit: Astralis Group

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz is back with Atlantis, Jaxon.GG reported Wednesday.

Astralis have been working on a transfer for the 27-year-old Danish AWPer from Ninjas in Pyjamas for weeks.

With dev1ce in a starring role from 2016-21, Astralis won four international majors — including two in 2019: IEM Major and FACEIT Major.

He departed in April 2021 for a short-lived stint with Ninjas in Pyjamas. He left NiP in December 2021 and has not competed in any official matches in 2022, citing mental health issues.

The all-Danish Astralis lineup currently consists of Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth, Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, Benjamin “blameF” Bremer and Asger “farlig” Jensen.

–Field Level Media