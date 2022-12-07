Report: A’s agree to deal with Aledmys Diaz

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland A’s and free-agent utility infielder Aledmys Diaz are in agreement on a two-year deal worth $14.5 million, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Diaz, 32, spent the last four seasons in Houston and is coming off a World Series title with the Astros this past season. Diaz went 0-for-8 in three World Series games, with four strikeouts.

Injuries limited Diaz to just 262 games with the Astros. He batted .255/.313/.424 with 32 homers and 107 runs over the four seasons.

He’s a lifetime .266 hitter with 74 home runs and 269 RBIs in seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-17), Toronto Blue Jays (2018) and Astros. He made the All-Star team as a rookie with the Redbirds in 2016.

Diaz has played all over the infield as well as 53 games in the outfield in his career. He has the most appearances at shortstop (301) but has also played 104 games at third, 72 at second and 46 at first.

–Field Level Media