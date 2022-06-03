Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd set for extension

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is set to receive a contract extension through the 2026-27 season, College Hoops Today reported Friday.

The deal is pending approval from the university’s board, according to the report. It is uncertain when the board will vote on the deal.

Lloyd, 47, is coming off a stellar first season with the Wildcats. The longtime Gonzaga assistant posted a 33-4 record with Arizona in 2021-22 and was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year.

Arizona won the Pac-12 Conference regular-season title as well as the conference tourney championship. The Wildcats earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

–Field Level Media