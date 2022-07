Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels claimed infielder Phil Gosselin off waivers, The Athletic reported Monday.

The Atlanta Braves designated the 33-year-old veteran for assignment on July 11.

Gosselin batted .261 with four runs in 12 games this season with Atlanta.

He played for the Angels last season, batting .261 with seven homers and 47 RBIs in 104 games.

He is a career .261 hitter with 17 homers and 101 RBIs in 475 games over 10 seasons with seven teams.

–Field Level Media