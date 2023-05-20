Report: All-Star format could return to East vs. West

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A possible change to the NBA All-Star Game could bring back a familiar format — East vs. West.

With an eye toward increased competitiveness in the exhibition game, the NBA and the players’ union are considering that change and possibly others in the next collective bargaining agreement, The Athletic reported on Friday.

The NBA is considering changing the All-Star Game format from the current Player Draft to Eastern vs. Western conference, among other concepts, sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. It has been topic of discussion at recent Board of Governor and GM meetings after this year’s ASG. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2023

The league’s Board of Governors and general managers have talked of scrapping the current format, which has two players drafting teams of All-Stars for the game, regardless of the players’ conference. Changes are possible for the 2023-24 season, per the Athletic.

The game featured All-Stars from the Eastern and Western conferences until 2018. A format tweak in 2020, known as the Elam ending, had the fourth quarter played without a game clock, but with a set target score. The first team to reach that point total was the winner.

This year’s All-Star Game was the first in which the captains chose sides just before tipoff. In previous incarnations under the captain-selecting format, the teams were determined well in advance of game day.

–Field Level Media