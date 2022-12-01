Al Horford agrees to 2-year extension with Celtics

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and forward Al Horford are in agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $20 million, his agent told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal, which kicks in for the 2023-24 season, keeps Horford with the club through the 2025 season. The five-time All-Star is the final season of a four-year, $109 million contract.

Horford, 36, is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 18 starts this season.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 draft has career averages of 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 968 career games (958 starts) for four different teams, including the Celtics (twice) and Atlanta Hawks (2007-16).

–Field Level Media