San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported.

Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers’ 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night.

Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of “Mr. Irrelevant.”

