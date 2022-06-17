Reign edge Uprising in OWL Midseason Madness qualifying

The Atlanta Reign eked out a 3-2 win over the Boston Uprising on Friday in qualifying play for the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness event.
In the day’s other action, the London Spitfire topped the Toronto Defiant 3-1, and the Los Angeles Gladiators swept the Vancouver Titans 3-0.
Atlanta opened with a 2-0 win on Oasis and 1-0 victory on Eichenwalde before Boston responded by taking Circuit Royal 3-2 and Colosseo 1-0. On the decisive fifth map, Lijiang Tower, the Reign prevailed 2-0.
London captured Lijiang Tower 2-1 and Midtown 3-1. Toronto stayed alive by winning 2-1 on Dorado before the Spitfire sealed the series with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.
The Gladiators down the Titans 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 4-3 on King’s Row and 2-1 on Route 66.
Qualifying for the Midseason Madness continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.
West action continues Saturday with three matches:
–Houston Outlaws vs. Washington Justice
–Paris Eternal vs. Los Angeles Gladiators
–Dallas Fuel vs. Atlanta Reign
Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock 7-0, +16, 8 points
2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-2, +10, 8
3. Dallas Fuel, 5-2, +7, 7
4. Florida Mayhem, 4-3, +6, 5
5. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +5, 5
6. Washington Justice, 4-3, +2, 5
7. Atlanta Reign, 4-3, +2, 5
8. London Spitfire, 5-3, +1, 5
9. Toronto Defiant, 4-3, +1, 5
10. Boston Uprising, 2-5, -7, 2
11. New York Excelsior, 1-6, -12, 1
12. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -14, 0
13. Vancouver Titans, 0-7, -17, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-2, +6, 7 points
2. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 6
3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 6
4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-3, +2, 5
5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -4, 2
6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -5, 1
7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1
