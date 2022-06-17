Reign edge Uprising in OWL Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Reign eked out a 3-2 win over the Boston Uprising on Friday in qualifying play for the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness event.

In the day’s other action, the London Spitfire topped the Toronto Defiant 3-1, and the Los Angeles Gladiators swept the Vancouver Titans 3-0.

Atlanta opened with a 2-0 win on Oasis and 1-0 victory on Eichenwalde before Boston responded by taking Circuit Royal 3-2 and Colosseo 1-0. On the decisive fifth map, Lijiang Tower, the Reign prevailed 2-0.

London captured Lijiang Tower 2-1 and Midtown 3-1. Toronto stayed alive by winning 2-1 on Dorado before the Spitfire sealed the series with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.

The Gladiators down the Titans 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 4-3 on King’s Row and 2-1 on Route 66.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

West action continues Saturday with three matches:

–Houston Outlaws vs. Washington Justice

–Paris Eternal vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Dallas Fuel vs. Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 7-0, +16, 8 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-2, +10, 8

3. Dallas Fuel, 5-2, +7, 7

4. Florida Mayhem, 4-3, +6, 5

5. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +5, 5

6. Washington Justice, 4-3, +2, 5

7. Atlanta Reign, 4-3, +2, 5

8. London Spitfire, 5-3, +1, 5

9. Toronto Defiant, 4-3, +1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 2-5, -7, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-6, -12, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -14, 0

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-7, -17, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-2, +6, 7 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 6

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-3, +2, 5

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -4, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -5, 1

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

–Field Level Media