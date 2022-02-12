Refreshed Pacers look to snap skid vs. Timberwolves

Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell (0) talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers didn’t become instant contenders at Thursday’s trade deadline, but they’re undoubtedly more interesting now.

The new-look Pacers carry a five-game losing streak into Sunday’s contest in Indianapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have lost two straight following five consecutive wins.

Indiana reset its roster by making three major deals in the past week.

Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers’ president of basketball operations, traded the team’s two leading scorers in Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, along with Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Jeremy Lamb.

In return, Indiana received guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, forwards Jalen Smith and Tristan Thompson, and three draft picks.

The key to the rebuilding efforts is clearly the 21-year-old Haliburton, who made an impressive Pacers debut in a 120-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Haliburton started at point guard and had 23 points and six assists while helping Indiana score a franchise-record 47 points in the first quarter.

“We have a point guard of our future,” Pritchard said. “And if you have been in this business a long time, getting a point guard that is young with an upside and you feel like you can build around for the next 10 years, those don’t come around very often.

“Tyrese is that guy. We feel like not only on the court, but off the court, he brings a persona that we need.”

Haliburton’s energy will be an asset against a Minnesota team that has struggled defensively in recent weeks.

The Wolves lost 134-122 to the Chicago Bulls on Friday after being outscored 42-31 in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, center Karl-Anthony Towns remains optimistic.

“I want the fans to know this — this is not the panic button,” Towns said. “This is not the old Wolves, pressing the panic button. We’re good.”

Anthony Edwards scored 31 in Friday’s loss while Towns had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Like several of his teammates, Edwards is playing through an injury (sore left knee). He said the Wolves need to refocus before Sunday’s contest.

“I think we got to dig deep,” Edwards said. “I think everybody’s mentally tired, physically tired, so we’re not giving that extra effort. As a team we have to come together and have a conversation like, if you ain’t got it, let us know. Even myself.”

Minnesota won the season’s first matchup against Indiana 100-98 at home on Nov. 29. Towns led the charge for the Wolves with 32 points while D’Angelo Russell added 21 points and 11 assists.

The Pacers’ will have a fresh look for Sunday’s rematch but could be without forward Isaiah Jackson, who did not return after exiting Friday’s game in the first half with a sore right ankle.

Jackson’s status could result in more playing time for Smith, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Phoenix Suns.

The 6-foot-10 Smith made his Pacers debut on Friday and had 12 points, three rebounds and one block in 21 minutes.

Indiana’s frontcourt also boasts another promising forward in Oshae Brissett, who recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Cleveland.

–Field Level Media