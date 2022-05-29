fbpx
Published May 29, 2022

Reds trade INF/OF JT Riddle to Mets for cash

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Alejo Lopez (35) fist bumps with third base/catching coach J.R. House (56) after ruching third on a JT Riddle (57) single in the second inning
Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds traded infielder/outfielder JT Riddle to the New York Mets for cash considerations Sunday.

The Mets assigned the 30-year-old journeyman to Triple-A Syracuse.

Riddle appeared in two games for Cincinnati this season and had one hit in four at-bats.

He batted .208 with three homers and five RBIs in 27 games with Triple-A Louisville this season.

He is a career .223 hitter with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 252 games with the Miami Marlins (2017-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (2020), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Reds.

–Field Level Media

