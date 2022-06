Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds recalled right-hander Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Outfielder TJ Friedl was optioned to Louisville in a corresponding transaction.

Moreta, 26, is 0-1 with a 9.88 ERA in 15 games (one start) this season with Cincinnati.

Friedl, 26, is batting .200 with seven RBIs and five steals in 29 games with the Reds.

