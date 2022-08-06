fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 6, 2022

Cincinnati Reds place Hunter Greene (shoulder) on injured list

Sportsnaut
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) resets between pitches in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.Miami Marlins At Cincinnati Reds
Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds placed rookie right-hander Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

The designation, announced Friday night, is retroactive to Tuesday. Greene turned 23 on Saturday.

The Reds recalled right-hander Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding transaction.

Greene is 4-12 with a 5.26 ERA in 20 starts this season. He has 127 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings.

Greene, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, limited the Miami Marlins to one hit and struck out eight in six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win on Monday.

Hendrix, 27, has no decisions and a 4.26 ERA in seven relief appearances this season for the Reds.

–Field Level Media

Share: