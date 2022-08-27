Cincinnati Reds place infielder Mike Moustakas (calf) on injured list

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf strain.

Infielder Colin Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding transaction.

Moustakas, whose designation is retroactive to Wednesday, is batting .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games. He has started games at first and third bases and at designated hitter this season.

Moustakas, 33, is a three-time All-Star and a career .247 hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 1,315 games for the Kansas City Royals (2011-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19) and Reds.

Moran, 29, is hitting .210 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 37 games this season with Cincinnati. He is batting .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 53 games at Louisville.

–Field Level Media