Published June 3, 2022

Reds’ Mike Minor activated from IL, to pitch vs. Nationals

Sportsnaut
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mike Minor, pictured, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the baseball team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.Cincinnati Reds Photo Day March 18 0655
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Mike Minor was activated from the 10-day injured list to make his season debut against the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday.

Minor, who has been sidelined by a sore pitching shoulder, was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in March for fellow southpaw Amir Garrett.

Minor, 34, went 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA in four rehab starts with Triple-A Louisville last month.

Minor posted an 8-12 record with a 5.50 ERA in 28 starts last season for the Royals. Since winning a career-high 14 games and making the American League All-Star team in 2019 for the Texas Rangers, Minor is 10-24 over the past two seasons.

Overall, Minor is 79-78 with a 4.11 ERA in 276 appearances (209 starts) over 10 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Rangers, Oakland Athletics and Royals.

Also on Friday, the Reds optioned outfielder TJ Friedl to Triple-A Louisville.

Friedl, 26, batted .179 with four RBIs in 20 games this season with the Reds.

–Field Level Media

