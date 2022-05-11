Reds hold on for wild 14-11 win over Brewers

Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Stephenson doubled twice in the first two innings and drove in four runs to power the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 14-11 Wednesday afternoon.

Christian Yelich became the fifth player since 1900 with three career cycles when he tripled in Milwaukee’s six-run ninth. All three have been at the expense of the Reds. Hunter Renfroe also homered twice for the Brewers, who fell to 2-4 on their current nine-game road trip.

Trailing 14-5 entering the ninth, the NL Central-leading Brewers fell short of the biggest comeback in franchise history.

The rubber-game win gave Cincinnati its second straight series win after going winless in its first eight of the season.

Colin Moran homered for the fourth time in four games and drove in three while Tyler Naquin went 2-for-4 and also had three RBIs for the Reds, who received a much-needed cushion with a six-run eighth.

Brewers starter and loser Adrian Houser (3-3) was victimized by shoddy fielding in the first inning as the Reds raced out to a 3-0 lead.

Brewers third baseman Luis Urias backed up on a routine Tommy Pham grounder and allowed the ball to pass under his belt-high glove for an error, putting runners at first and second.

With two outs, Stephenson doubled home T.J. Friedl to put the Reds up 1-0. Following a Moran walk, center fielder Lorenzo Cain and Renfroe, the right fielder, watched Naquin’s fly ball fall on the warning track for a three-run triple. The misplay gave Cincinnati a 4-0 lead after one inning.

Houser walked a pair of batters after Friedl’s one-out bunt single in the second. The Reds took full advantage as Stephenson’s second double cleared the bases with two outs, putting Cincinnati ahead 7-0.

Houser was pulled after four innings, allowing seven runs – three earned – on six hits, striking out three and walking four.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez appeared in line for his first win after five losses in as many starts to open 2022. But after Yelich’s two-out single put runners at first and third in the fifth inning, the right-hander was pulled for Alexis Diaz (1-0), who hit Rowdy Tellez before striking out Urias to end the rally.

Gutierrez, who fell one out shy of qualifying for the win, was tagged for four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.

Diaz, the brother of New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, earned his first career win, striking out two and walking one in 1 1/3 innings.

