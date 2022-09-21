Reds CF Nick Senzel (toe) to miss rest of season

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel will miss the rest of the season after breaking a toe on his left foot.

He sustained the injury during the Reds’ Tuesday game against the Boston Red Sox while attempting to catch a fly ball in the third inning. J.D. Martinez hit a deep drive to center field and Senzel smashed into the wall, with his foot missing the padding at the base of it.

After manager David Bell and a trainer came out to check on Senzel, the outfielder got up but could not run, so he exited the game. Stuart Fairchild took over for him in center.

X-rays were taken, but Senzel told reporters after the game that his season was over.

“It’s obviously tough,” Senzel said while in a walking boot. “I wanted to finish this thing out. Obviously it’s not going to happen.”

Senzel, 27, hit .231 this season with five homers and 25 RBIs in a career-high 110 games. He has played four major league seasons, all with Cincinnati, compiling a .240 average, a .303 on-base percentage, a .360 slugging percentage, 20 homers and 83 RBIs in 273 games.

–Field Level Media