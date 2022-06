Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson left Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after taking a foul ball off his right thumb.

Stephenson, 25, left in the fourth inning after Diamondbacks center fielder Jordan Luplow fouled a pitch off the catcher’s throwing hand. Stephenson was replaced by Aramis Garcia.

Stephenson was 0 for 2 on the day before leaving.

Stephenson is batting .305 with five home runs and 31 RBIs on the season, his third with the Reds.

