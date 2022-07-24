Cincinnati Reds activate pitcher Tyler Mahle to start vs. Cardinals

Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds activated right-hander Tyler Mahle from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday’s game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Mahle, 27, landed on the injured list on July 6 with a right shoulder strain but did not make any rehab starts before being cleared to rejoin the active roster.

He owns a 3-7 record with a 4.48 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Mahle is 29-38 with a 4.36 ERA in 112 career appearances (111 starts) with the Reds.

Also on Sunday, Cincinnati placed right-hander Jeff Hoffman on the 15-day injured list with right forearm stiffness.

Hoffman, 29, is 2-0 with a 3.83 ERA in 35 appearances (one start) with the Reds this season.

He is 15-21 with a 5.68 ERA in 134 career appearances (50 starts) with the Colorado Rockies and Reds.

–Field Level Media