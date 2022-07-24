fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 24, 2022

Cincinnati Reds activate pitcher Tyler Mahle to start vs. Cardinals

Sportsnaut
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 2, 2022.Atlanta Braves At Cincinnati Reds 49
Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds activated right-hander Tyler Mahle from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday’s game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Mahle, 27, landed on the injured list on July 6 with a right shoulder strain but did not make any rehab starts before being cleared to rejoin the active roster.

He owns a 3-7 record with a 4.48 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Mahle is 29-38 with a 4.36 ERA in 112 career appearances (111 starts) with the Reds.

Also on Sunday, Cincinnati placed right-hander Jeff Hoffman on the 15-day injured list with right forearm stiffness.

Hoffman, 29, is 2-0 with a 3.83 ERA in 35 appearances (one start) with the Reds this season.

He is 15-21 with a 5.68 ERA in 134 career appearances (50 starts) with the Colorado Rockies and Reds.

–Field Level Media

Share: