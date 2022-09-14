fbpx
Published September 14, 2022

Cincinnati Reds activate pitcher Justin Dunn from IL

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Justin Dunn (38) throws a pitch in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds reinstated right-hander Justin Dunn from the injured list Wednesday and acquired infielder Nick Northcut as the player-to-be-named-later in the trade that sent outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox.

Dunn, who had a short IL stint after a reported illness, is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA in seven starts this season. In 32 major league starts over four seasons with the Seattle Mariners and Reds, the 26-year-old is 6-7 with a 4.44 ERA.

Northcut, 23, is a Cincinnati native who returns home after he was drafted by the Red Sox in the 11th round in 2018. He was batting .219 with 30 home runs and 75 RBIs in 103 games at Double-A and Single-A combined this season.

Over four minor league seasons, Northcut has 50 home runs and 199 RBIs in 300 games.

Pham was dealt to the Red Sox on Aug. 1.

–Field Level Media

