Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds activated Art Warren from the 15-day injured list and placed fellow right-hander Buck Farmer on the bereavement list Wednesday.

Warren has not pitched for the Reds since July 2 due to a right forearm strain.

The 29-year-old reliever is 2-3 with a 6.91 ERA and three saves in 31 appearances for Cincinnati this season.

Farmer, 31, is 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save in 24 relief appearances in his first season with the Reds.

–Field Level Media