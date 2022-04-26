Reds activate Jonathan India (hamstring) off 10-day IL

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds activated second baseman Jonathan India from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night’s home game against the San Diego Padres.

India has been sidelined since sustaining a right hamstring strain against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 14.

India was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021 when he batted .269 with 21 homers, 34 doubles and 69 RBIs in 150 games.

The 25-year-old was batting .241 with two RBIs in seven games this season prior to the injury.

Cincinnati also designated utility man JT Riddle for assignment, optioned infielder Alejo Lopez to Triple-A Louisville and added infielder Matt Reynolds to the active roster. Reynolds, 31, was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Sunday.

Riddle, 30, was 1-for-4 in two games for the Reds this season. He has a .223 career average with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 252 games with four teams over the past six seasons.

Lopez, who turns 26 on May 5, was 5-for-19 in seven games for the Reds this season and has a .262 average in 21 overall games with the club. He batted .161 (5-for-31) with three RBIs in nine games for Louisville earlier this season.

Reynolds played in one game for New York this season and has a .212 average with four homers and 19 RBIs in 131 career games with the Mets, Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals over five seasons. Reynolds was 2-for-17 (.118) with one homer and three RBIs in eight games for Triple-A Syracuse earlier this season.

The Reds (3-13) own the worst record in the majors. Cincinnati halted an 11-game slide Sunday with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

–Field Level Media