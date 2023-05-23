Reds activate CF TJ Friedl (oblique) from IL

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds activated center fielder TJ Friedl off the injured list Tuesday and optioned outfielder Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville.

Friedl, 27, was placed on the injured list May 12 with a left oblique strain. He was off to a hot start, batting .306 with an .818 OPS and three home runs, with 18 RBIs in 37 games.

In three seasons with the Reds, Friedl is a career .266 hitter with a .774 OPS, 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 123 games.

Benson, 24, was 1-for-25 in 10 games with the Reds this season. Over 38 games the past two seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and Reds, Benson is batting .138 with three RBIs.

–Field Level Media